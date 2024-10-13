Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MRC Global worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 7,541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 167.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,205,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 754,376 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,360,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 358,580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 350,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Up 1.7 %

MRC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 190,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,799. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. MRC Global had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRC Global

MRC Global Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.