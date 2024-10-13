Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,619.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $1,779,643.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,619.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,529 shares of company stock worth $2,834,553. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EVER stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 498,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

