Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after buying an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,161,000 after buying an additional 267,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 208,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. 463,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

