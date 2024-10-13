Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 167,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 1,255,610 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in SI-BONE by 810.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,637 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 267,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 236,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,713. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $547.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $54,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,047.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,734.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,905 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $54,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,047.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,019 shares of company stock worth $349,879. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.