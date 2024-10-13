Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Willdan Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.41. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,209.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,209.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,213,668.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,305 shares of company stock worth $1,105,451. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

