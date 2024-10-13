Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.16. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Escalon Medical Stock Down 15.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

