Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $0.69

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $53.94 million and approximately $99,015.87 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,551.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.09 or 0.00518111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00104181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00240975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00029646 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00030180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00072070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,917,173 coins and its circulating supply is 77,917,530 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate ERG through the process of mining. Ergo has a current supply of 77,913,078. The last known price of Ergo is 0.67358822 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $82,492.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ergoplatform.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

