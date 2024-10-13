Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Down 24.9% in September

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Envestnet Trading Up 0.0 %

Envestnet stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 305,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,737. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,057 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after buying an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,057,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

