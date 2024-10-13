Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 116,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 78,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

