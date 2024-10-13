Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$25,173.50. Corporate insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$551.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of C$391.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$387.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.2901354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

