Empire (EMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Empire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

