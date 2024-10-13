Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Empire Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,437. Empire has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$199,868.50. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$179,461.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$199,868.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,269 shares of company stock valued at $788,772. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

