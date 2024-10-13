Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the September 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN remained flat at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,780. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.90%.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

