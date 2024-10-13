Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$50.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.56. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$53.83. The company has a market cap of C$14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.121734 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMA

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.