Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Emera Stock Performance
Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$50.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.56. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$53.83. The company has a market cap of C$14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.121734 EPS for the current year.
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
