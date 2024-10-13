Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.416 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $205.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.44. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $225.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.