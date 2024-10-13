Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 100,739.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,406,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,319 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after acquiring an additional 907,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.13. 4,185,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

