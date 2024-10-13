Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Decreased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383,512 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

