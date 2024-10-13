EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.80. 544,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,818,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in EchoStar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 54.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in EchoStar by 71.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Stories

