eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $676.36 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.29 or 0.00518535 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00030339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00072180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,769,873,423,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,769,829,673,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) is a cryptocurrency . eCash has a current supply of 19,769,692,173,090. The last known price of eCash is 0.00003448 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $13,906,456.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://e.cash/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

