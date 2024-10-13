eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. eCash has a total market cap of $680.69 million and approximately $15.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,731.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.00521309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00072496 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,769,595,298,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,769,589,048,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

