Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the September 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $266,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

EOI stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

