Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.92%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.