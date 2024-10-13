EARNZ (LON:VDTK) Shares Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

EARNZ plc (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 7,287,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,636,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.12.

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

