Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 230.2% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Eagle Point Income in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income
Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 118,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,954. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
