Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 230.2% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Eagle Point Income in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EIC

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 118,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,954. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.