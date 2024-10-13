E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target Cut to $3.50

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

E2open Parent Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

