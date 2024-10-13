DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DynaResource Stock Down 10.0 %

DynaResource stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

