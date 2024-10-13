DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
DynaResource Stock Down 10.0 %
DynaResource stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
About DynaResource
