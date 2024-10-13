Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 361965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Durango Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.50.

About Durango Resources

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

