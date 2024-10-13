Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Duolingo by 23.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $204,768,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Duolingo by 73.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $289.75 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $140.16 and a one year high of $297.56. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,939,211.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,490,787.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,939,211.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock worth $18,571,912. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

