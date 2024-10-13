DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Lessened by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DraftKings by 53.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,048.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,819 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1,261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,995 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,306,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock valued at $45,355,362 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

