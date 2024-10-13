Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 8,054 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $78,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

