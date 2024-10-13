Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 55,499 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,499 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $113,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $749,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 714.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,037,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,744. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

