Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,089,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.