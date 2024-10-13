Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $92.30 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $92,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.55.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

