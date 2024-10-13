Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $48.70 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.37.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $598.05. 1,909,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $552.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $583.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

