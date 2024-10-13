DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $23.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,650.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $160,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $73,268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $53,015,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

