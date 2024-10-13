Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $557.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $582.00 to $557.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DPZ. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $421.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Quarry LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

