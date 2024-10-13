Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

