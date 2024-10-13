Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Shares of DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.47.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,392,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,666,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

