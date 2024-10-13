Dogecoin Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $16.25 billion and $562.89 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00103220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,354,436,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DOGE through the process of mining. Dogecoin has a current supply of 146,345,096,383.7052. The last known price of Dogecoin is 0.11141138 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1079 active market(s) with $513,562,265.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://dogecoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.