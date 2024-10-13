Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Kings Path Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kings Path Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kings Path Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 110,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 572,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

