Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 167.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,270,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,647,000 after acquiring an additional 331,322 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,146,000 after purchasing an additional 705,436 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,982,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,406,000 after purchasing an additional 152,207 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,414,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,908 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.64 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

