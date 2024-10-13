Dignity Gold Price Tops $4.21 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $4.21 or 0.00006719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.47 billion and approximately $143,909.34 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00254056 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 4.20950866 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

