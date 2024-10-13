DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Hits $112.91 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $112.91 million and $1.59 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.30 or 0.00511758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00242755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00029520 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00071564 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,303,781,655 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DGB through the process of mining. DigiByte has a current supply of 17,302,993,573.208557. The last known price of DigiByte is 0.00674653 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $1,656,862.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digibyte.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

