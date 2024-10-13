DHT (NYSE:DHT) vs. Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Financial Survey

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of DHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DHT alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DHT and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 27.45% 15.19% 10.58% Toro 247.75% 37.32% 21.72%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

DHT has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DHT and Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 1 2 1 3.00 Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHT presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.14%. Given DHT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Toro.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHT and Toro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $573.22 million 3.30 $161.35 million $1.05 11.16 Toro $78.47 million 0.82 $140.64 million $1.86 1.83

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DHT beats Toro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.