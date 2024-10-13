Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in September

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance

Shares of DMEHF stock traded down 0.02 on Friday, reaching 0.22. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,881. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of 0.16 and a 52 week high of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.22.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

