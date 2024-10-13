Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in September

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance
Shares of DMEHF stock traded down 0.02 on Friday, reaching 0.22. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,881. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of 0.16 and a 52 week high of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.22.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Desert Mountain Energy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.