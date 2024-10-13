Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.66 and last traded at $126.12. Approximately 2,387,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,509,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.80.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,978,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,671,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,278,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

