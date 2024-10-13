Daryl Hodges Sells 73,000 Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$25,915.00.
Daryl Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Daryl Hodges sold 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Daryl Hodges purchased 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.
HPQ Silicon Price Performance
Shares of CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.16. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About HPQ Silicon
HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HPQ Silicon
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.