Daryl Hodges Sells 73,000 Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$25,915.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Daryl Hodges sold 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Daryl Hodges purchased 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

Shares of CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.16. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

