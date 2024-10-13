Darrow Company Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Darrow Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $93.16 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $93.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

