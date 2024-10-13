Darrow Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Darrow Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 5.9% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $107.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

