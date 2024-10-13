Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTRUY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 12,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,013. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTRUY. HSBC raised Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

